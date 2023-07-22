Cormark Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AG opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,855 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $93,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 490,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

