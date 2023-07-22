Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $29.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of KRNT opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

