Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

