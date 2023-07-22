Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT at $43.43

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

MRCY stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

