Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $75.30

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FTV opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.