Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.9 %

IBP opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

