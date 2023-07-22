Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $67.91

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.91.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.