Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $22.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

