PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $73.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.