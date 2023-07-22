Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $176.64

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

WM opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 195.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.