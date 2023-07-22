Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $264.83

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.83.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

