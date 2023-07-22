Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $93.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

