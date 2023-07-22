Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $90.83

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

