American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $35.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

AMH opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

