Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.78

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCP shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.20.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

