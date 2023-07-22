Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $119.80

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

MTZ stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

