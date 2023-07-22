Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 797,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $289.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

