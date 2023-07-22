Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Greenland Technologies news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang acquired 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Greenland Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.