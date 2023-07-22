Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Declines By 14.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $127,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 480,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,582 shares during the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.16. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

