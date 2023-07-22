Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

Separately, Raymond James lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $38,104.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

