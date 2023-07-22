Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE EBS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.