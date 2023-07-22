Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $215.75 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.