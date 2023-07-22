Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $215.75 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.52.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
