Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $98.09 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

