Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.11.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of C$134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

