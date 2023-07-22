Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

