Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.51. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

