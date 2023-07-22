Sempra Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sempra in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $151.07 on Thursday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 13.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

