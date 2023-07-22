Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.02. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $425.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

