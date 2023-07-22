Atb Cap Markets Comments on Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.10. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of C$127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million.

KEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of KEC stock opened at C$13.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

