Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$10.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.37. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

