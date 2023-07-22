Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TARS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $64,726.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,947 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,778.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,211,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,762 shares of company stock worth $3,134,806. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

