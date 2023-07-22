National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BOS opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.79. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.51%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

