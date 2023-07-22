Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $64,631.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,373.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $64,631.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,373.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $107,052.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $569,557 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Praetorian Capital Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

