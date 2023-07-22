Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

