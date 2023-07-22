Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

WPM stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.