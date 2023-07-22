Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$38.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

H opened at C$38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.66. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.87 and a 52-week high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.74977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

