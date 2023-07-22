BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 490

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.20) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 617 ($8.07).

BP stock opened at GBX 475.80 ($6.22) on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 374.27 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 466.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($492.70). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($492.70). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). Insiders bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $99,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

