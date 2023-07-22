Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Target Price at $14.71

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 630,120 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,867,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

