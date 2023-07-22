Berenberg Bank Trims Capital (LON:CAPD) Target Price to GBX 171

Capital (LON:CAPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 171 ($2.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAPD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £171.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.15. Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

In related news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,566,161.09). In other news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total value of £4,257,000 ($5,566,161.09). Also, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,722.80). 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

