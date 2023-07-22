Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $40.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

