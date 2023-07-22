Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

