WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $102.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

