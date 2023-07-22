Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $62.45

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,581.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $59.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

