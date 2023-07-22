Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $34.75

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,043 shares of company stock worth $1,904,780 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $898.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

