Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $213.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $226.34 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $251.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

