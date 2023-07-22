Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,360 ($43.93) to GBX 3,500 ($45.76) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DPLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.46) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,985.71 ($39.04).
Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,128 ($40.90) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,006.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,846.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,292.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,190 ($28.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,174 ($41.50).
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.
