JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.76) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,625 ($34.32) to GBX 2,405 ($31.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($38.01) to GBX 3,268 ($42.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,002.30 ($39.26).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,418 ($31.62) on Wednesday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,002.50 ($26.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($34.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 511.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,334.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,387.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,945.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

