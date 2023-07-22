Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 93,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 708,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Specifically, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

