Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Trading Up 4.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $112.57 and last traded at $112.22. Approximately 2,204,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,033,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.6% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

