Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $211.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Curtiss-Wright traded as high as $192.34 and last traded at $190.86, with a volume of 158987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

